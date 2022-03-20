Mbappé's phrase that exposes PSG's internal problems: “We have to be professional”

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Monaco v Paris St Germain - Stade Louis II, Monaco - March 20, 2022 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe changes his jersey during the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

This Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lost 3-0 to AS Monaco and worsened their crisis after the elimination of the Champions League League in the hands of Real Madrid. In a match in which Lionel Messi did not play for a flu match, Mauricio Pochettino's team fell defeated and Kylian Mbappé spoke after the final whistle.

The French striker, whom television cameras caught very upset during the match, spoke out to the microphones of Amazon Prime Video, and did not hide his discomfort at the team's performance: “If we have a minimum of respect for what we do, for what we want to be and for what we aspire to be, we have to be professionals. We didn't play a good game and it's time to congratulate Monaco,” he said.

The Young Wonder highlighted the concept of “being professional” and “respect” for the PSG shield, something that draws attention at this point, especially because said something similar his coach, Pochettino: “This can't happen. This can't happen. We can have bad performances but not with this attitude. It is unacceptable to start the match in this way. Respect for the club and our fans is fundamental,” said the Argentine.

Mbappé, who started this Sunday, also asked to recognize AS Monaco for his performance, but added: “The goal is to go for the tenth title. The rest I think people don't care. We can win 9-0, people will still think about the Champions League. We must remain professional. We have to respect ourselves, the fans, the people and our families.”

PSG lost 3-0 to AS Monaco (Reuters)

The phrases of the young gunner do not seem to be accidental in the framework of a team marked for not having been able to fulfill its highest objective, that of consecrating itself in the continental competition, and that since that elimination has had the silence of its figures Messi and Neymar. At the same time, the French footballer seems to be playing his last matches with this shirt since at the end of the season his bond expires and, despite the proposals he received from the leadership, he has chosen not to continue.

The fact that Mbappé spoke of respect and professionalism and that Pochettino was upset by the “attitude” of his leaders, are clear clues that something has broken in the PSG dressing room after the defeat at the Bernabeu. With nine days ahead and 12 points ahead at the top of Ligue 1, everything seems to indicate that despite the conflicts the Parisian team will end the campaign with celebration. Although in football anything can happen.

