Macri commented on the fight between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner: “There is neither plan nor loyalty, let alone responsibility to govern”

El expresidente argentino Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Divyakant Solanki

As he often does, former President Mauricio Macri used his social networks to comment on the political situation in the country. Thus, he referred to the parliamentary endorsement that the agreement had with the IMF and stressed that, thanks to the vote of Together for Change, the country avoided default. He also commented on the fight between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, saying: “ There is neither plan nor loyalty, let alone responsibility to govern .”

“The vote (in Congress) also exposed all the fractures that exist in the presidency,” he said in his text, adding: “In an unusual way the government found its worst enemy within the ruling party itself. This internal struggle shows before all Argentines what we always knew, the presidential couple is united only by the mutual need to achieve and maintain power, not by a project, nor ideas, nor visions”.

News in development