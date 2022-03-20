Liverpool-City and Chelsea-Crystal Palace, semi-finals

Writing Sports, 20 Mar Liverpool and Manchester City, on the one hand, and Chelsea against Crystal Palace are the semifinals of the England Cup as the draw held this Sunday has yielded. Both matches will be played at Wembley Stadium in London on 16 April and the winners will compete in the final that will decide the champion who will inherit the crown won last year by Leicester. Liverpool eliminated Nottingham Forest in the quarterfinals (0-1), while Manchester City thrashed Southampton (1-4). Cristal Palace got rid of Everton (4-0) and Chelsea beat the tournament to Middlesbrough (0-2) on Saturday. CHIEF apa/ism