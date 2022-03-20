LeBron makes history, Mavericks stumble and Wolves sweep Bucks

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 20 LeBron James became the second-leading scorer in NBA history this Saturday in the regular season on a short day in which Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks stumbled against the Charlotte Hornets while the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Milwaukee Bucks. WIZARDS 129 - LAKERS 117 LeBron James (36,937 points in total) surpassed Karl Malone (36,928 points) as the second-highest scorer in NBA history, a ranking in which “King James” is already only ahead of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). On February 12, LeBron became the top scorer in the history of the NBA if the points earned in the regular season are added to those of the playoff matches, but the official record of the NBA takes into account only regular season matches. Apart from LeBron's impressive records at 37, the Lakers fell to the Wizards in a match they won by 15 points in the third quarter. Kristaps Porzingis (27 points, 16 of them in the fourth quarter) was key in the comeback of some Wizards who made LeBron's 38 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists useless. Brazilian Raul Neto played 18 minutes with the Wizards in which he had 5 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. HORNETS 129 - MAVERICKS 108 Luka Doncic's 37 points, who did not play in the fourth quarter because the result was already decided, were not enough for the Dallas Mavericks to leave Charlotte with a victory. For the Hornets, who scored 20-for-42 in three-pointers, seven players scored more than 10 points with Miles Bridges (23 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists), PJ Washington (21 points and 3 rebounds) and Terry Rozier (18 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds) as the main benchmarks. TIMBERWOLVES 138 - BUCKS 119 Dominican-American Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 9 rebounds in the resounding victory of the Minnesota Timberwolves, with four straight wins and one of the most fashionable teams in the league, over a Milwaukee Bucks where Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play due to knee pain. Pat Connaughton, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each contributed 15 points for a Bucks where Congolesian-Spanish Serge Ibaka played 21 minutes and scored 5 points and 5 rebounds. Patrick Beverley (Wolves) and George Hill (Bucks) were expelled in the first quarter for a fight that began with a friction between Serge Ibaka and Taurean Prince. CAVALIERS 113 - PISTONS 109 The Detroit Pistons won 12 points in the third quarter and had a sensational Jerami Grant (40 points), but they eventually let the game go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland (24 points and 12 assists) was the leader of Cavaliers who have two straight wins and who try to secure sixth place in the East, the last one in direct access to the playoffs. CLASSIFICATION Eastern Conference .1. Miami Heat (47-24) .2. Philadelphia 76ers (43-26 .3. Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) .4. Boston Celtics (43-28) .5. Chicago Bulls (41-29) .6. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-30) .7. Toronto Raptors (39-31) .8. Brooklyn Nets (37-34) .9. Atlanta Hawks (35-35) 10. Charlotte Hornets (35-35) 11. Washington Wizards (30-40) 12. New York Knicks (30-40) 13. Indiana Pacers (24-47) 14. Detroit Pistons (19-52) 15. Orlando Magic (18-53) Western Conference: .1. Phoenix Suns (57-14) .2. Memphis Grizzlies (48-23) .3. Golden State Warriors (47-23) .4. Utah Jazzy (44-26) .5. Dallas Mavericks (43-28) .6. Denver Nuggets (42-29) .7. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-30) .8. L.A. Clippers (36-37) .9. L.A. Lakers (30-41) 10. New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) 11. St. Anthony Spurs (27-44) 12. Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) 13. Sacramento Kings (25-47) 14. Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50) 15. Houston Rockets (17-53). NEXT DAY (Sunday 20 March) Indiana Pacers - Portland Trail Blazers Houston Rockets - Memphis Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks - New Orleans Pelicans Orlando Magic - Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings - Phoenix Suns New York Knicks - Utah Jazz-Utah Denver Nuggets - Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs.