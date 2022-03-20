Italy loses Di Lorenzo for the World Cup Repechage

Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, injured in the right knee, will miss the qualifying playoff for the 2022 World Cup, announced this Sunday the Italian team.

European champion last year (19 teams, two goals), Di Lorenzo had to retire on Saturday from the match in which his team defeated Udinese (2-1).

After undergoing medical tests this Sunday morning in Florence, at the Nazionale meeting place, Di Lorenzo “will be unavailable for the next matches” of the national team and will return to Naples, announced the Italian Federation.

Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan), who is on the list given by Roberto Mancini on Friday, should take the place of Di Lorenzo, although it is not ruled out that the coach summons another player.

Reigning European champion, Italy will face North Macedonia on Thursday in Palermo in the semifinals of the World Cup Repechage and, if she wins, she will play the final against the Portugal-Turkey winner on March 29.

Problems accumulate for Mancini, who cannot count on his star Federico Chiesa, injured in the knee, in the attempt to qualify Italy for Catar-2022, after being the great absentee in Russia-2018.

alu/chc/mcd