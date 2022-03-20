In the midst of doubts, new Mexico City airport takes off

Three weeks after submitting to a recall referendum, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will inaugurate on Monday the new Mexico City airport, a flagship work of the government that has doubts about its operational and financial viability.

The terminal, built by the Army at the Santa Lucia airbase, in Zumpango (state of Mexico), seeks to alleviate the saturation of Benito Juárez airport, which in 2021 moved 36 million passengers and in 2019 a record 50.3 million passengers.

The Felipe Ángeles, named after a soldier of the Mexican Revolution of the early 20th century, replaces another terminal that the government of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) built in the suburb of Texcoco at a cost of $13 billion.

The final investment in the new complex will amount to 74,535 million pesos (3,657 million dollars), according to the leftist president, elected in 2018 for a six-year term.

It will be the inauguration of the first of its major infrastructure works. The others, in the south of the country, are a refinery in its native Tabasco; the Mayan Train, a 1,554 km tourist project in which the military also participates, and the modernization of the Tehuantepec interoceanic corridor.

López Obrador, who has expanded the role of the Armed Forces in several areas, points out that the new airport, some 50 km from the capital, “had no cost overruns (...), is modern and was built by military engineers in record time, at low cost and with the most advanced technology”.

- Few operations -

The inauguration takes place in the run-up to the April 10 consultation, in which Mexicans will decide whether they want the president — whose popularity averages 58% — to end his term.

The plebiscite was included in the Constitution by the ruling majority in Congress, but the opposition rejects it on the grounds that it only seeks to strengthen López Obrador, who rules out modifying the law to implement re-election.

The new airport will start with eight daily flights from the national airlines Volaris, VivaAerobus and Aeromexico (the largest in the country that had originally declined to participate), and the Venezuelan Conviasa, the only international one.

López Obrador also invited the president of Delta to operate from Saint Lucia.

The Felipe Ángeles will serve simultaneously with the current airport and that of neighboring Toluca, unlike the Texcoco project that would have entirely replaced Benito Juárez.

Industry analysts such as Fernando Gómez believe that this factor increases the risk of accidents.

“It should have absorbed most of the operations (of the current airport). And if not most, an important part,” Gomez tells AFP. While that happens, “we have the risk of an accident.”

But the airport authorities told the Milenio newspaper that they adopted a navigation model that guarantees simultaneous activity.

The government plans to move 30% of operations to Saint Lucia in three years.

- Retos -

The work also faces environmental challenges, such as controlling pollution, and terrestrial connectivity, since some 20 million people live in Mexico City and its metropolitan area.

The Ministry of Environment warned of impacts such as decreasing water volume and quality, reducing flora and modifying wildlife habitat, which it nevertheless considered minimal and remediable.

“In the short term (the challenge) is the road infrastructure to access, and that the capacity is large enough so that when that of the current airport is reduced, it can meet demand,” says Captain Miguel Valero, former president of the Association of Pilots of Mexico.

The government admits that it will take longer to get to Saint Lucia, so it promised to reduce the time to document.

On the financial side, airport managers acknowledge that Felipe Ángeles will only be profitable in 2026. Meanwhile, it will be financed with public resources and discounts would be applied to make the operation of companies more economical.

López Obrador stresses that it will be a gradual process, which will go hand in hand with economic recovery.

The airport was born in the midst of controversy. Before taking office, López Obrador had already decided to cancel the Texcoco project after a popular consultation criticized for being unrepresentative, and replace it with that of Saint Lucia.

This decision is considered by analysts to be one of the reasons behind the cold relationship that the López Obrador government has had with the private sector.

