“I raised the game very badly”, admits Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not hide this Sunday after falling 4-0 in the classic league against Barcelona admitting that he had planned the match “very badly”.

“The approach was not good, it didn't go well,” said Ancelotti at a press conference, stating that “we played very badly, I planned the game very badly, but we have time to recover energy and prepare well for the last stage of the season to win titles”.

“Barça played better, they deserved to win. It is not a problem for me to take responsibility because it has been so. Sometimes we fail, I failed in this match,” admitted the coach merengue.

“This defeat hurts us a lot, but we have nine points ahead of the second (Sevilla)”, recalled Ancelotti, referring to his comfortable mattress at the top of the league standings.

“If we have to take stock so far, we would have signed up to nine points ahead in the league and be in the Champions League quarters,” the Italian coach recalled.

Ancelotti rejected that the team claimed the loss of Karim Benzema: “We don't have to think that we lost because Karim wasn't there.”

The coach merengue preferred to look forward trusting that the national team break will serve to reactivate the team.

“The fact that we have the break is good, we can recover Karim, Mendy (both injured), we can train, we have the time to digest this defeat,” he said.

“It hurt us a lot, but as I said, peace of mind,” he concluded.

pve-gr/dr