“I had many battles but I'm still alive,” says Nadal after going to the final in Indian Wells

After passing another three-hour exam against the thriving Carlos Alcaraz, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was delighted to have extended his 20-win streak in a row on Saturday and reached the Indian Wells final.

The 35-year-old Spanish star broke the resistance of Alcaraz, 18, by a score of 6-4, 4-6 and 6-3 in a game in which, in addition to his chronic problems in his left foot, he had to be treated for chest discomfort at the start of the third set.

“I think it's nothing important,” he later explained to the press. “It was probably because of the wind and I made some bad moves (...) But I needed to ask because I felt quite uncomfortable.”

“I'm still a little sorry, but there are many hours left until tomorrow, I'm confident that nothing will happen,” said Nadal less than 20 hours before Sunday's final against American Taylor Fritz (20th ATP).

After a year marked by his physical problems, Nadal is experiencing the best start of his career with three titles won, including the Australian Open, with which he became the men's tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (21).

“In terms of tiredness, I feel pretty good. I can't complain,” he said.

“I've had a lot of tough battles this week but I'm still alive,” he stressed. “I'm in the final and I want to enjoy it.”

Nadal got rid of praise for young Alcaraz, the new jewel of Spanish tennis, who he said he has “all the ingredients to be an incredible champion”.

“I wasn't more nervous because I was a young player. I treated him as one of the top eight,” he said.

Nadal did regret that the match became “almost unplayable” when a strong wind broke into the second set accompanied by sand from the desert Indian Wells.

“The problem in tennis is that we don't have a regulation for this. There are no rules for the wind, none that say that with certain miles per hour you have to suspend the match,” he recalled.

“Sometimes I enjoy playing in the wind because it's a challenge, like when I play golf, to look for solutions all the time,” he recalled. “But it wasn't just the wind, I started to feel the sand in my eyes and it hurt a little (...) For some situations such as a sandstorm, perhaps we could add it to the rule book”.

Regarding his rival in the final, Nadal considered that Fritz “is playing very well”.

“I watched a while of his (semifinal) match against (Andrey) Rublev and he played with great determination, very aggressive,” he said.