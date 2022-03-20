Hamilton: “It was a difficult race and we achieved the best possible result”

Writing sports, 20 Mar The Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven-time Formula One world champion, who finished third this Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, declared this Sunday at the Sakhir circuit that it was “a difficult race”, from which he is very happy because they achieved “the best possible result”. “The first thing I want to say is many, many congratulations to Ferrari, I am very happy to see them doing well again, because they are such a historic and epic team,” explained Hamilton, 37, who holds historical records for 'poles' and victories in F1:103, in both cases. “Today was a difficult race for us, we had problems during training and this is really the best result we could have achieved,” said the eccentric and spectacular Stevenage driver. “Of course it was unfortunate for the other two drivers (referring to the two Red Bull drivers: Dutchman Max Verstappen, retired in the penultimate lap, and Mexican Sergio Pérez, who dropped out in the last lap) but we did the best we could and we are grateful to have scored these points,” he said. “I am aware that the guys are working very hard at the factory and it's not going to be a quick change, but we have been the best unified team for a long time, we all know that we have to keep our heads down and that we have to keep working, because there is a long way to go,” Hamilton explained after third finish in Bahrain. “We have to optimize our weekends and, at some point, we will return to the fight,” said the sevenfold English world champion. CHIEF arh/og