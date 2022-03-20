Guido Bellido: “They dream of vacating Pedro Castillo and if they dare, it will be their grave”

Guido Bellido responded to those trying to vacate President Pedro Castillo and did not hesitate to attack opponents who “dream” of removing the head of state from office. These statements were given during the closing of the First Meeting of Municipal Commonwealth of Peru.

“They dream of vacating Pedro Castillo. They will not be able to and we say it clearly, if they dare, it will be their grave because they may think that, because they have the votes or because they can buy a congressman, it ends there. No, the people, the country and the world will understand that there is a before and after the president,” he said.

He also mentioned that they have been setting traps, sending people like Karelim López to implicate them in acts of corruption.

“They have been setting traps, they want to encircle, they send their Karelim López to look for some loopholes, to want to stain the president, this government, but they will not be able to,” he said during the closing ceremony of the first meeting with authorities of municipal commonwealth in Calca, Cusco.

“They bring an international jam journalist, a miserable man who does not dare to clash with his parents, to want to mistreat a president of the Republic. He will have his time, his time for him to also interview other people who are going to have to be held accountable because I don't think it was free for him to harass, to say that he has ever planned to give up territorial sea. What such scoundrels,” he added, referring to the interview that Fernando del Rincón, from CNN en Español, did to Pedro Castillo in January of this year.

Let us remember that on March 28, the plenary session of Congress will debate the motion of presidential vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity against President Pedro Castillo. During this session, the Head of State may exercise his right to defense personally or through a lawyer.

“I want to reiterate the political support in Congress, we will respond forcefully to the extent of political harassment. We are in a position to debate and move the country forward in the face of the years of corruption that has occurred,” he said.

For his part, the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, spoke this Friday on the opposition seats that drive the vacancy against President Pedro Castillo.

“Those who have lost in these elections do not want to recognize the government of (Pedro) Castillo and seek to empty it at all costs, day and night. We see how some congressman comes out and only talks about vacancy,” said the head of the PCM from the Cusco region.

PEDRO CASTILLO ANNOUNCES NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 26

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, announced that he will convene the National Accord to a session for Saturday, March 26 . Through a statement, the head of state requested such a meeting just two days before the Congress of the Republic debates the vacancy motion against him.

“I announce from this space that on Saturday, March 26, we will carry out the National Accord, the assembly of the National Accord, and you are in a disciplined, orderly and organic way invited to participate,” he said at the closing ceremony of the meeting with municipal commonwealths in Cusco.

KEEP READING