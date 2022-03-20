Gajser and Renaux impose their law in the Patagonia GP; Prado third

Sports writing, 20 Mar Slovenian Tim Gajser (Honda) and Frenchman Maxime Renaux (Honda) dominated in the third round of the Motocross World Championship, the Patagonia-Argentina GP, held at the Patagonia Race Track Neuquén, opening the lead over Spaniard Jorge Prado (GasGas), who completed the podium after signing two fourth places Gajser and Renaux shared the victories at the Argentine track Villa La Angostura. The Frenchman won the first with a certain dose of fortune because he took advantage of a fall in the final stretch of Latvian Pauls Jonass and the Slovenian the second in a more authoritarian way. After the Argentine Grand Prix, Gajser, who has already been three-time world champion in the premier category (2016, 2019 and 2020), leads the overall with 141 points, 17 more than Renaux. Prado is third with 118. In the first round, a dramatic fall of Spaniard Rubén Fernández (Honda), who had taken the initiative to start, opened the way for Jonass, the best in Saturday's qualifying session. The Latvian was on his way to victory, but a mistake brought him to the ground when he tasted the victory and allowed Renaux, who was resisting Gajser's harassment, to cross the finish line first, ahead of the Slovenian, the Swiss Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) and de Prado, who had to fight hard not to lose any more ground. Rubén Fernández was able to return to the track after his fall and reached a more than meritorious fifteenth place. In the second round, the one who came out in the lead was Prado. The Spanish rider, on the other hand, could not resist Gajser's push for a single lap. The leader of the World Cup did shoot solo towards his third partial win of the course. Prado was also overtaken by Renaux shortly after. The Frenchman had much more rhythm than the Lucense driver, whose efforts were focused on maintaining third place with some ease and not allowing Jonass and Rubén Fernández to approach him from behind, who starred in an intense fight. The change, the Spanish rider broke down in the last few laps and finished fourth after being overtaken by Fernández, who signed a magnificent third place in this sleeve. A real achievement for the debutant in the top category. He is sixth overall with 74 points. The fourth round of the World Cup will be held on April 3, the Portuguese Grand Prix, in Agueda. CHIEF jap/ism