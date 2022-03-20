Diogo Jota gets Liverpool into the semifinals

Writing sports, 20 Mar A goal by Portuguese Diogo Jota twelve minutes before the end ended the resistance of Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and gave the victory to Liverpool (0-1) who completed the line-up for the semifinals of the England Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side joins Manchester City, which eliminated Southampton, the Crystal Palace that won Everton and Chelsea that beat Middlesbrough on Saturday. The quartet will play the title in a final round set at Wembley. It was in the final stage when Jurgen Klopp's team broke the expectations of Nottingham Forest, the last survivor of the second category of English football. Goalkeeper Ethan Horvarth had saved Steven Cooper's team time and time again but he could do nothing in Diogo Jota's goal. It was in the 78th minute when a cross from the left of the Greek Konstantinos Tsimikas was taken advantage of by the Portuguese attacker who was ahead of his score to put the toe of his boot and bring the ball to the net. He threw heroic the Forest who could not amend the situation and prevent elimination. Liverpool will face Manchester City in the semifinals while Crystal Palace will play Chelsea in search of the other place in the final. Both the semifinals and the finals will be played at Wembley. CHIEF apa/og