Dani Alves: “The mission is to recover identity to reach the top”

Madrid, 20 Mar Dani Alves, Brazilian international defender of Barcelona, declared this Sunday, after winning 0-4 against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, that they lived "a night to frame" and that the goal they set themselves with this new stage led by Xavi Hernández from the bench is to "recover the identity for to get to the top." The Barça team beat Real Madrid with a double by Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and two other goals from Ferrán Torres and Uruguayan Roland Araujo. "Once again here, in the rival's house, we have lived a night to frame. Santiago Bernabeu is difficult and winning in this stadium is always a pleasure, and when we haven't done it for a while," said Alves, who played 400 Barça matches at the madridista stadium. "It's the best gift to celebrate the 400 matches," said Alves, who spoke about the role he is playing in the dressing room with the youngest. "What I'm trying to do is to let them know what's at stake, not just playing football, but defending a story, a feeling and colors. We need young people to know the feeling of this club and the older ones to show it, that there is a lot at stake and we will have a good time if we do things right," said the Brazilian, at the end of the match. "The mission is to recover identity and this will take us to the top. That's how it always was and won't change. Barcelona has a way of playing and a philosophy and that is what has made the club great. It has become clear, if we do what we are used to doing, the titles will come. The League is difficult but they are letting us dream and dreaming is free. We have to do our part and see what happens", he concluded.