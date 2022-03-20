Criticism of Johnson for comparing the situation in Ukraine with Brexit

London, 20 Mar British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism from various sectors after comparing the situation of Ukrainians fighting Russian attacks with the British choice in 2016 to support Brexit. The conservative politician made the unfortunate remarks during a speech given at the Partidy Tory spring congress yesterday in the English city of Blackpool. In his speech, Johnson stated that “the instinct of the people of this country (the United Kingdom), like the people in Ukraine, is to choose freedom”, with the vote in favor of Brexit as “the famous recent example”. “When so many Britons voted for Brexit, I don't think it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and so that this country could govern itself,” he said. Today, local media are picking up the barrage of criticism from different sectors charging the chief executive, such as the conservative Lord Barwel, who reminded Johnson that Ukrainians “are looking to join the European Union (EU).” Lord Barwell, who worked as head of personnel at Downing Street - the Prime Minister's residence and official office - when also Tory Theresa May ruled, clarified on Twitter that voting in the 2016 European referendum “is by no means comparable to putting your life at risk” in a war with Vladimir Putin's forces. Barwell made the comparison ugly for two reasons: “because of the fact that voting in a free and fair referendum is in no way comparable to risking your life to defend your country against an invasion” and also because “Ukrainians are fighting for the freedom to join the EU”. For his part, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, Ed Davey, considered Johnson to be “a national shame” and that “comparing a referendum with women and children fleeing Putin's bombs is an insult to all Ukrainians.” For the leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party in Westminster, Ian Blackford, Johnson's comments “comparing the life and death situation in Ukraine to Brextile is in bad taste and shows how dangerously obsessed the Tories are with Brexit.” Outside this country, the former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, also said that the words of the British Prime Minister “offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”. “Boris Johnson equals Ukrainians' struggle to vote by the British for Brexit,” says the former Polish Prime Minister, who still remembers the “enthusiasm of (Vladimir) Putin and (Donald) Trump after the referendum.” For former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, the comparison is “crazy”.