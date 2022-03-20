COVID-19: Harvard doctor warned that 9 out of 10 patients intubated in the IMSS die

Harvard doctor Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie once again lashed out at Mexico City's (CDMX) Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum for to enhance the vaccination strategy against COVID-19 in the capital.

Through her Twitter account, the expert accused the president of “building an alternate reality” of the epidemiological landscape in conjunction with Zoé Robledo, director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

This, after the Morenista thanked - through the same platform - the head and the staff of the Institute, for their presence and work in “the most difficult moments of the pandemic”, as well as in the “most intense” vaccination days: “Our eternal gratitude”, published the official.

Laurie Ann highlighted that just over 50% of hospitalized patients, but not intubated, died from COVID-19. (Photo: screenshot)

However, the author of the book “Irreparable Damage” contradicted Sheinbaum by stating that the actions of the IMSS “have been atrocious” because 50.5% of hospitalized Covid patients have died, according to a table of the fatality rate in different health sectors.

That is, the Mexican Institute would be the one with the most deaths during the health contingency, followed by the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSTE), with 40.2%; the Ministry of Health, with 40%; the Secretariat of the Navy, with 36.5%; Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), with 35.5% , the Ministry of Defence (Sedena), with 34 per cent, and the private sector, with 18.7 per cent.

In addition, the Doctor added that the IMSS has reported the death of 91.2% of intubated patients, making it the only sector that exceeds the 90% line regardless of the intubation status in which the victims were.

“In CDMX, 1 in 2 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the IMSS (intubated and not), and 9 out of 10 intubated patients have died. Think about those figures,” he said.

The 32 entities of the country will simultaneously return to the green color of the epidemiological traffic light. (Photo: REUTERS/Gustavo Graf)

The Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that the epidemiological map will be repainted green for all states of the Mexican Republic for the first time so far in the pandemic of COVID-19.

The last entity that was red (highest risk) was Aguascalientes two months ago, being the only one to return to that level after five months of stability.

In this way, the end of the “fourth wave” of contagion, triggered at the beginning of 2022 and characterized by the predominance of the Ómicron variant, is officially confirmed.

It should be noted that this would follow up on the measures that several demarcations have opted for withdrawal in cases, such as full return to activities or the optional use of face masks in open spaces. Despite this, the health authorities have stressed the importance of not letting down your guard and getting vaccinated with the booster dose in the face of a possible uptick.

For the March 18 cut, SsA reported 4,860 new infections and 125 deaths resulting from COVID-19. Meanwhile, there are an estimated 15,498 assets throughout the Republic, with Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes, Mexico City, Tlaxcala and Colima having the highest numbers.

