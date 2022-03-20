Courtois: “We have given an unacceptable image”

Madrid, 20 Mar Belgian Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper, assured that his team gave “an unacceptable image” in the rout against Barcelona (0-4) in a classic in which he criticized his team's attitude for “stopping fighting in the second half”. “Today we gave an unacceptable image for this club. There are casualties, but it was not noticed who played on Thursday, which was them. They found a lot of gaps. We haven't been compact and we've only been able to keep a clean sheet for a while. In the first goal they are anticipated in the first post and in the second we were not very attentive either. After the break we think we can go back to the match and after ten seconds Ferran was alone against me...”, he analyzed in Movistar+. A Courtois who at first did not want to criticize the tactical decisions of his coach, Italian Carlo Ancelotti, but later pointed out in the decision to leave without a forward reference to the absence due to injury of Frenchman Karim Benzema. “We have to talk about tactics internally. Neither the beginning nor the second half came out... we have to discuss it internally, not here”, he began, “We played in the Cup with fake '9' and we barely shot on goal and today it was the same. We started well, we had a chance with Fede (Valverde) that was good for Marc, but then we went down. In the ball outing we haven't found the free man and you're complicating yourself. Then, in the second half we can't start like this. This shield demands fighting, and we stopped fighting in the second half; we could have left with a broader result,” he added. CHIEF 1011880 womb/jl