Colo Colo thrashes Palestino and takes second place in the Chilean tournament

Santiago de Chile, Mar 20 Colo Colo managed to rise to second place this Sunday after beating Palestino 5-0 on the seventh day of the Chilean tournament, which is led by Cobresal. With 14 units left the chiefs, just two behind their immediate rival, after showing their best face in the Municipal de la Cisterna, against a Palestinian who has not raised a head since striker Juan Martín Lucero scored the first half-lap goal in the 6th minute. The Argentine repeated minutes later after a sharp collective play by the albos, and the third was in charge of his fellow national Pablo Solari. Emiliano Amor placed the fourth after a great cross from Lucero and closed the score Christian Santos a few minutes before the end of the match. On the eve, Cobresal thrashed Conquimbo Unido 2-1 and won the top of the championship, thanks to the goals of midfielder Francisco Alarcón and Panamanian striker Cecilio Waterman in the second half. In third position, with the same score (14) and with a pending match, is Ñublense. Further down the table are Universidad Católica, which occupies eighth place after falling 2-3 to O'Higgins, or Universidad de Chile, in tenth place after equaling 1-1 to Curicó Unido, who is fourth. Having won the cup from the previous four championships, the crusaders are going through a rough patch: they are far from the top - where they usually are - and have won four defeats in just seven days. Eyes are now on their next duel, the university classic against the University of Chile, on April 3. Of the 17 clubs in the First Division, Everton Viña are still waiting to play on this date against Audax Italiano on Sunday night, and on Monday Antofagasta will compete with Unión La Calera and Unión Española against Ñublense. CHIEF pnm/cav