“CODA” surprises and triumphs at the Hollywood Producers Awards

Los Angeles (USA), Mar 20 “CODA” surprised by winning the top prize at the Hollywood Producers Union (PGA Awards), which were presented last night in Los Angeles (USA). The film, which after winning at the Sundance Film Festival started with modest choices in the awards season, ended up winning with “The Power of the Dog” as one of the big favorites for the Oscar. This recognition, which adds to its recent triumph in the Actors Guild (SAG Awards) awards, has further stirred up the final stretch for the prized statuette, which has not yet found a firm bet for victory with a week to go before the winners of the Hollywood Academy. The other strong option, “The Power of the Dog”, went empty despite last week sweeping the BAFTAs, Critics Choice and the Directors Guild Awards (DGA Awards), which were given to filmmaker Jane Campion. In the case of the Hollywood Producers Union (PGA Awards) awards, their objective is to recognize the producers of the participating fictions. Along with other specialized awards, they serve as a compass for the Oscars, as many of its voters also choose the category corresponding to their guild at the Hollywood Academy Awards. In this edition, eight of the ten films that were nominated for the PGA are also candidates for the Oscar. All of them were won by “CODA”, a friendly film about a daughter of deaf parents who has a great talent for music, and for which Apple TV+ spent 25 million dollars after its premiere at Sundance. For its part, “Encanto”, the Disney film inspired by the magical realism of Colombia, won the best animated film against other favorites such as “Luca” and “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”, the latter winner at the Annie, the animated industry awards. In the television section, “Succession” once again dominated the drama genre while “Ted Lasso” did so in comedy, a band that has already triumphed at the Emmys. “Mare of Easttown” won the best limited series (miniseries), “RuPaul's Drag Race” as the best competition and “Summer Of Soul” as the best documentary, thus revalidating its status as a favorite for the Oscars. The Hollywood awards season will continue on Sunday with the screenwriters' union gala to culminate with the Oscars on March 27.