Close to purging suspension, Laureano wants to play

MESA, Arizona, USA (AP) - As if he had known, Christian Pache stopped in front of Ramón Laureano's locker and started chatting with the center fielder this week, before Oakland's first preseason game.

Just a few minutes earlier, Laureano had described to the press her wonderful relationship with fellow Dominican Pache, a prominent prospect who was part of the youth package loaned by Atlanta this week to win first star baseman Matt Olson.

Laureano and Pache met during the intercampaign break in their native Santo Domingo. The rangers trained together, not knowing that they would be partners. Now, they have developed a relationship where the first is the mentor.

23-year-old Pache bombarded 27-year-old Laureano with questions. He wanted to adapt as quickly as possible to his new clubhouse, after six years in the Braves organization.

“When he asks me questions, I always try to help him,” Laureano said. “I think he is eager to learn, as I was at some time. You get a routine every day, so you get used to your game and your day. He's doing it.”

That same afternoon, Laureano played at the start in center field, given that he was allowed in the Cactus League, even while he is still suspended for a total of 80 games after testing positive for a banned drug in 2021.

Laureano will miss the first month of the regular season, while he finishes purging the penalty.

“I'm grateful that (Mark) Kotsay came to me and told me he was playing the first match,” Laureano said of the manager, who is in his first year with Atléticos.

For his part, Kotsay commented: “As for Ramon, you know that he loves baseball. Obviously he was deprived of that by his own actions, but he has assumed responsibility. It's part of this culture and this team.”

“As we move forward, we will manage his workload, because he does have 27 days (games remaining in his suspension) once the campaign starts,” he added. “And you will have the opportunity to participate in quite a few games and to do enough repetitions to be ready.”