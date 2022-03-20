Brazilian Cardoso wins the most outstanding event of the 'Andalucía Sunshine Tour'

Cádiz (Spain), 20 Mar The Brazilian rider Bernardo Cardoso, on the back of 'Mosito Van Het Hellehof', won this Sunday in the Spanish town of Vejer de la Frontera the victory in the Suzuki Grand Prix, the most important event of the sixth week of competition of the 'Andalusia Sunshine Tour' of horse jumping. The test designed by Venezuelan international track leader Leopoldo Palacios was very demanding and only five of the fifty participating pairs won a place in the tiebreaker, reports the organization. The silver medal went to Britain's Holly Smith and her horse 'Fruselli', the last team to compete in the tiebreaker that was about to snatch the victory from the Brazilian, although they finally stopped the clock in 40.81 seconds, half a second longer than the winner. In third place, Irish rider Susan Fitzpatrick finished with the horse 'Verdict de Kezeg'. The winning pair competed for the first time in a 4-star Grand Prix, following Cardoso's decision to jump with 'Mosito Van Het Hellehof'. The Brazilian Olympian bet on this ten-year-old horse son of 'Elvis Ter Putte', a direct descendant of the legendary 'Diamant de Semilly' and 'Nabab de Reve' on his mother's side. The 'Andalucía Sunshine Tour 2022' will face its last week of competition from Tuesday, as part of a competition in which 3,500 horses and 750 riders from fifty different nationalities have participated. On Tuesday, young horses aged five, six and seven will have one last chance to add the seven zeros that would qualify them for the finals that will be held next Wednesday. CHIEF 1011383 jsb/sat