Australia prohibits the export of aluminum ores to Russia

Sydney, Australia, 20 Mar The Australian government announced on Sunday an immediate ban on the export to Russia of aluminum ores, including alumina and bauxite, and pledged to send more weapons and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The export ban aims to affect aluminum production in Russia, which depends on Australia for 20 percent of its alumina, according to a statement released by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, along with other ministries. This new round of sanctions against Moscow comes after Canberra imposed measures on Friday against oligarch Oleg Deripaska, president of Russian aluminum company Rusal, which holds a 20 percent stake in Queensland Alumina Limited refinery in Gladstone, eastern Australia. Last week, Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto, the majority partner of the refinery, pledged to cut all commercial ties with Russian companies. Morrison said his government is working with international partners to "put maximum cost, maximum pressure on the regime of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to withdraw from Ukraine", referring to the invasion of Russian troops that has led to a war in the European country. The president also announced the shipment to Ukraine of 70,000 tons of thermal coal and an increase of 30 million Australian dollars (22.3 million US dollars or 20.1 million euros) for humanitarian assistance. The ocean country will also increase its contribution of defensive military assistance materials to Ukraine, including ammunition and bulletproof vests, amounting to 21 million Australian dollars (15.6 million US dollars or 14.1 million euros). Australia, which has already sent lethal and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, has imposed sanctions against 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for sovereign debt, and has banned travel for some 443 people, including President Putin and other Russian senior commanders and oligarchs, as well as members of the Executive and the Armed Forces of Belarus.