At least seven dead when a mine explodes as a bus passes in Mali

Bamako, 20 Mar At least seven people were killed and dozens more were injured by the explosion of a mine that was activated by the passage of a bus on which they were traveling on a highway in the Mopti region, in central Mali, safety and health sources told Efe. The incident occurred yesterday Saturday around 3:00 p.m. local time between Denga-Ouro and Takoutala on the road between Konna and Sevare, the sources explained that among the injured there are several in a serious state. The sources stressed that the wounded were admitted to Dolo hospital in the town of Sevare. Mali is experiencing a complex situation of insecurity and political instability with the presence of jihadist groups, which are intensifying their attacks on the civilian population, the Malian army and foreign and United Nations forces. In addition, there have been two coups d' état in less than a year, after which a transitional process began that has not yet culminated in awaiting the holding of a general election yet to be held. CHIEF fzb-id