At least 4 dead when a car hit a group in southern Belgium

Brussels, 20 Mar At least four people have died after ramming a vehicle at a group celebrating carnival this morning in the southern Belgian town of Strépy-Bracquegnies, French-speaking networks RTBF and RTL reported. The local police reduced the initially given figure of five deaths to four, and also reported 7 serious and 15 minor injuries, according to the RTBF. The police have arrested two suspects after the hit, the people who were traveling in the vehicle involved. The mayor of the city, Jacques Gobert, activated the disaster plan. “A speeding car ran over the crowd that had gathered to watch Gilles pick up. The driver continued on his way, but we intercepted him,” said the alderman in statements collected in the newspaper “Le Soir”. According to witnesses, around 5.00 (4.00 GMT) a vehicle “out of thin air” overran several dozen people accompanying a group of Gilles, a traditional character of the Binche carnival (whose celebration has been recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO) and other towns in southern Belgium. Eight ambulances arrived to the place to help the wounded and the city's sports center has been set up as an emergency center, where a cell of psychologists cares for people attending this carnival celebration. “There are no words, it's horror. Arriving at the scene long after the catastrophe, seeing those bodies scattered on the road, people suffering... You can't imagine that this can exist and, unfortunately, that is what is happening. There are no words, it's dramatic,” said Gobert. RTL presenter Fabrice Collignon, who was taking part in the celebrations, said that the group, of about 150 people according to him, was on its way around the city when suddenly “we heard a huge noise coming from the rear and the car literally crashed into the group of people”. “It was a scene that I never thought I would see in my life. The car accelerated and when we realized something was going on, everyone was on the ground. People were screaming. There was music and smiles and three seconds later, screams. It was horrible,” he described. The Belgian Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden, has contacted the mayor, among other things, to find out whether a terrorist attack can be ruled out. The Prosecutor's Office will hold a press conference throughout the morning to report on the event.