ASEAN mediator for Burma to meet with members of the ousted NLD

Bangkok, 20 Mar The ASEAN Special Envoy for Burma, Cambodian Minister Prak Sokhonn, will meet during his visit to the country with members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, which ruled until the military coup in February 2021, the Burmese junta confirmed to Efe on Sunday. “He will meet with (representatives of) political parties, including the NLD,” coup junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told Efe in a message sent via a mobile phone application, without specifying the names of the politicians. The Burmese junta has so far vetoed any possibility of the ASEAN envoy meeting with the leader of the NLD and deposed State Councillor, Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under arrest since the early hours of the military uprising on 1 February last year. Since la asonada, Suu Kyi, whose party swept the November 2020 elections and was with the rest of the deputies in the Burmese capital for the inauguration of the new Legislative when the military seized power, has been sentenced to 6 years in prison and is still facing a dozen judicial proceedings. The ASEAN mediator plans to arrive in Burma this Sunday with the “objective of creating a favorable condition that will lead to an end to violence” in Burma and will develop his work agenda from Monday to Wednesday. This will be the first trip of the ASEAN Special Envoy, a figure agreed in April last year between the leaders of Southeast Asia and the coup leader, Min Aung Hlaing, after the failure of his predecessor - who did not visit Burma -. The Cambodian minister, unlike his predecessor - Brunei Erywan Yusof - did not set conditions or demands on the Burmese military junta for the trip, a decision criticized by some governments in the region. According to Phnom Penh, the talks during this trip will revolve around the five points of consensus established by the bloc's political leaders and the Burmese coup, including “the immediate cessation of violence” against civilians and a “constructive dialogue” involving all parties. Despite the agreement, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) considers that since then the Burmese junta has taken “insufficient” steps towards the implementation of the agreement, and even for this reason it has vetoed Min Aung Hlaing's participation in the meetings of bloc leaders. Burma has been mired in a profound social, political and humanitarian crisis since the coup d'état that ended democratic rule and imposed a regime of violent repression on dissent. The Army justifies the coup for alleged fraud during the November 2020 general elections, the result of which has been annulled and in which the NLD swept, as it did in 2015, with the endorsement of international observers. In addition to Suu Kyi, the political formation said this week that after the coup d'état the authorities arrested 832 members of the NLD, of whom 16 died in detention and 645 are still behind bars. In a recent report, the United Nations accused the Burmese military of mass-murdering, arresting and torturing civilians, while the Burmese Oenegé Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners counts at least 1,687 deaths due to brutal repression by the authorities. ASEAN was founded in 1967 and today consists of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Burma.