Ankara says Moscow and Kiev are “almost in agreement” on 4 out of 6 issues

Vienna, 20 Mar Talks between Russia and Ukraine to seek a way out of the conflict have progressed to reach “almost an agreement” on four of the six issues raised at the negotiating table, as stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu. In an interview published this Sunday by the newspaper Hürriyet, the head of Turkish diplomacy summarized the conclusions he drew from his trips to Moscow and Lviv last week, where he met his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Sergey Lavrov and Dimitro Kuleba, respectively. “There is a convergence in the positions of both sides on important and critical issues. In particular, we see that they almost agree on the first four points. Some issues need to be decided at the leadership level,” Çavusoglu said. The minister assured that there has already been a long way in the talks between the delegations of both sides, but that peace will require a meeting at the highest level, that is, between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymir Zelensky. However, he admitted that a ceasefire was needed beforehand, something that Ankara considered possible. “If the parties do not depart from their current positions, we can say that we are hopeful for a ceasefire. There are open channels between leaders. This is already known,” he said. “If there is peace, if there is an agreement, they will definitely (Putin and Zelenski) meet. They don't rule out this possibility. They don't have a negative attitude about meeting,” he added. Çavusoglu did not specify on what issues the delegates from Moscow and Kiev would have advanced in their negotiations. In a recent interview with Hürriyet, Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated that the issues raised on the table are grouped into six points, which he listed as follows: “1- The neutrality of Ukraine (that it cannot enter NATO), 2- Disarmament and mutual security assurances, 3- The process that the Russian side calls “denazification”, 4- “The removal of obstacles to the widespread use of Russian in Ukraine”, 5- “The status of Donbas” and 6- “The status of Crimea”. Since the beginning of the crisis, Turkey, an important NATO partner trying to remain neutral in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has tried to mediate between the two countries, since it maintains important diplomatic, political and economic ties with both countries. After hosting a Lavrov and Kuleba meeting in Antalya on 10 March, Ankara has also offered to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelinsky. “To this day, we see that, in principle, neither side is against (the two leaders meeting in Turkey),” Çavusoglu said, while admitting that there are currently “other countries as well” with similar initiatives. “Ultimately, what matters is that they get together. It happens in Turkey or elsewhere”, emphasized the minister. DT/WR/PI