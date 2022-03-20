Alex Rins says it"will be a complicated championship” for great equality

Lombok (Indonesia), 20 Mar Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR), fifth in the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix, assured at the end of the race that this year “will be a difficult championship” because of the great equality that exists. “It's going to be like this throughout the year,” insisted Rins, who explained: “We are eighth to ten points behind the first and that's nothing, so it will be complicated, it will be a very complicated championship, but I think we can do it very well and now, honestly, there are circuits that I really like, as are Argentina, that we haven't been there for many years, after Texas; I think it can be a nice championship.” Alex Rins referred to the problems with asphalt. “The truth is that it was a shame because the track is incredible, but I think most of the riders are not at all happy with the asphalt, with the stones and, honestly, it was lucky that it was in the water because after the Moto3 race they started to get up on the last corner, there were pieces of asphalt missing and it was complicated and, in fact, when the race was over and I took off my leather overalls and my whole chest was full of black 'pebbles'”. “It was difficult, with very difficult conditions and luckily it was wet and not dry, but we shouldn't have been in this situation. We are MotoGP riders, but this championship should not be in this situation, although there was no other, they have done everything they could with the resurfacing of the circuit, but it was not enough and that's it,” explained the Suzuki rider. “Fortunately we were able to take the start despite the weather conditions. I tried to do everything I could to finish on the podium, with a good start, trying to catch up with Miller, who was second or third, I don't know, and I tried to pull to the max, but I had a series of hard moments with the front of the bike and I thought 'ok Alex, try to go a little smoother' and then when Zarco got I saw that they both had more traction than me and that's why I tried to handle the situation in the best possible way with the bike, but we couldn't take advantage of the opportunity.” CHIEF JLL/EA