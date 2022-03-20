A glimpse of the Italian day

Results and goalscorers of the matches of matchday 30 of the Italian football league:
- Friday:
Sassuolo 4 Berardi (17 penal, 48), Ayhan (78), Scamacca (81)
Spezia 1 Green (36)
Genova 1 Portanova (14)
Turin 0
- Saturday:
Naples 2 Osimhen (52, 63)
Udinese 1 Deulofeu (22)
Inter 1 Dumfries (55)
Fiorentina a Torreira (50)
Cagliari 0
Milan 1 Bennacer (59)
Venice Union 0
Sampdoria 2 Caputo (24, 38)
(2:00 PM GMT) Empoli
Hellas Verona
Juventus
Salernitana
(17h00 GMT) Roma
Lazio
(19h45 GMT) Bolonia
Atalanta
