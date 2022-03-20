A glimpse of the Italian day

Results and goalscorers of the matches of matchday 30 of the Italian football league:

- Friday:

Sassuolo 4 Berardi (17 penal, 48), Ayhan (78), Scamacca (81)

Spezia 1 Green (36)

Genova 1 Portanova (14)

Turin 0

- Saturday:

Naples 2 Osimhen (52, 63)

Udinese 1 Deulofeu (22)

Inter 1 Dumfries (55)

Fiorentina a Torreira (50)

Cagliari 0

Milan 1 Bennacer (59)

Venice Union 0

Sampdoria 2 Caputo (24, 38)

(2:00 PM GMT) Empoli

Hellas Verona

Juventus

Salernitana

(17h00 GMT) Roma

Lazio

(19h45 GMT) Bolonia

Atalanta

