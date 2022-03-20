2022 elections: the “recycled” candidates with whom Morena, PAN and MC seek to win

In the face of the 2022 elections, where Mexicans will return to the polls on June 5 to elect their next governor in six states of the Republic, political parties have presented their candidates, however, as is the case recently in the country's electoral processes, some do not offer proposals new to citizens.

And it is that between controversies and changes of sides, political institutes have focused attention on some of the standard-bearers who will compete for the governorships of Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Durango and Quintana Roo.

This is the case of Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), which proposes to consolidate itself as a third way before the blocs that represent “Mexico's past”, with the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) in the alliance It goes for Mexico; and the “future of Mexico”, with Moreno Regeneración Nacional (Morena) without a strong candidate on the ballot as was now President Andrés Manuel López Workshop (AMLO).

However, for this electoral process the orange party chose to recycle, once again, politicians from the PRI, PAN and Morena, ranging from Arturo Díez Gutiérrez in Tamaulipas, former mayor of Ciudad Victoria for the tricolor, to Francisco Xavier Berganza in Hidalgo, former singer who has played in six political parties.

His plan was to recruit politicians who left because of “ruptures” with their political institutes, such as his aspiring governor of Oaxaca, Alejandra García Morlan, who resigned from the PAN after 24 years of membership; that of Aguascalientes, Anayeli Muñoz Moreno, former local deputy of the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM) , or Patricia Flores Elizondo in Durango, head of the Office of the President of the Republic during the six-year term of Felipe Calderón and an applicant who registered with the orange flag a day later that his resignation of the blue and white was announced.

Although the candidate who gave something to talk about, even within the militancy, was Roberto Palazuelos, because at the beginning of the year the party announced him as its pre-candidate for the governorship of Quintana Roo, but in the face of threats of “settling accounts” if he came to power and his photo with the alleged former leader of the Gulf Cartel, José Manuel Garza Rendón, was replaced by Morena Senator José Luis Pech Várguez.

The Morenista legislator sought, in 2016, the candidacy for the government of Quintana Roo, taking third place. For the election on June 5, Pech Várguez tried once again to be the standard-bearer of the cherry party, but after the opinion poll that Morena conducted among militants and supporters, he placed himself as the second best placed contender, behind Mara Lezama.

The senator did not support Lezama's candidacy, so he announced in his networks: “I have decided to make public my decision not to support the candidate of the Green (PVEM) and Morena for the government; without humility it is not possible to achieve unity, because pride does not allow us to put ourselves in the shoes of others, nor understand or listen to ourselves.”

With this, after the hotel entrepreneur withdrew his pre-candidacy, the National Electoral Assembly of the Citizen Movement appointed Pech Várguez as its official candidate for the government.

President López Obrador's party, Morena, has not been left behind, as it will seek to win the state governments with tricolor candidates, such as Américo Villarreal Anaya in Tamaulipas, son of former PRI governor Américo Villarreal Guerra and party member for 34 years; or Julio Menchaca Salazar for Hidalgo, who began his membership in the Institutional Revolutionary in 1980, pre-candidate for the state government in 2005, and renounced colors in 2015.

While Nora Ruvalcaba Gámez, a militant who began her political career in the Sol Azteca since 1997, is going for her third attempt at the government of Aguascalientes, since the first time was in 2010 as a standard-bearer by the PRD and the second time in 2016 with the Morena flag.

Like Ruvalcaba Gámez, former perredist Salomón Jara Cruz was nominated to compete for the governorship of Oaxaca for the Juntos Hacemos Historia coalition. At the time, the now Morenista held various positions in the PRD, as a founding member of the party in 1989 and leader of the State Steering Committee in 1992.

The Va por México coalition preferred to take from its ranks the standard-bearers who will compete for one of the states, however, the only candidate who was in the eye of the hurricane recently was the legislator Laura Lynn Fernández Piña, candidate for the governorship of Quintana Roo by the PAN-PRD coalition, after leaving the Green Party bench argued that there were no longer spaces to have greater development and growth.

Fernández Piña was an active part of the PVEM and the Institutional Revolutionary Party, to the degree of being a pre-candidate for the municipal presidency of Benito Juárez in Quintana Roo, candidate for Federal Deputy for District 3 of the same state and finally president of the PRI in Cancun.

Meanwhile, the small parties, such as Nueva Alianza, Labour Party (PT) and Green Ecologist have decided to join forces with Morena for most of the candidacies, with the exception of Aguascalientes, where the Green Working Alliance (PT-PVEM) opted for Martha Cecilia Márquez Alvarado, who until November last year was senator for National Action.

