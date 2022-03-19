What awaits the Mexican National Team during its last World Cup qualifier matches

Jul 3, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mexico forward Hirving Lozano (22) moves the ball in the second half against Nigeria during a MexTour game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last third of matches have come in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers and with it, also the last call of the Mexican National Team in the current process. Gerardo Martino has released the list of players he will require for the games against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador in search of the ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The final of the Octagonal Final is approaching and nothing is decided yet, although some teams are already moving away from the rest of the group: Canada, the United States and Mexico. At stake there are nine units left to be distributed, however, the three teams are shaping up to take the positions of direct qualification to the highest fair in football.

Until the start of hostilities, the Tri ranks third in the standings with 21 points (tied with the Americans, but with fewer goals in favor), four more than its closest pursued, Panama, and four fewer than the leader in the table, Canada. Remember that Concacaf distributes three and a half places for the World Cup.

Archive photograph of Mexican football team coach Gerardo Martino during a press conference in Mexico City (Mexico). EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

The national team mission led by Tata Martino involves beating two of its three close rivals, in order to secure a ticket. The first opponent will be the United States on Thursday, March 24 at 20:00 hours on the court of Estadio Azteca. The Barras y las Estrellas ensemble faces the same panorama as the Mexican one.

The next and penultimate commitment in the qualifying tournament indicates that Mexico will visit Central America to face Honduras at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium in the city of San Pedro Sula. This is an extremely difficult place for the teams, but in this edition the catrachos have barely added a unit at home.

The game is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, March 27. Honduras is currently the only team that is officially out of the fight to qualify for Qatar 2022.

Finally, the Tri will close its knockout cycle against El Salvador. For the last day, it is very likely that the status of the Central Americans will be eliminated (a draw, defeat or that Panama has two points knocks them out). Therefore, the game would have a more notion of commitment. The stage will be the Colossus of Saint Ursula at 19:05pm on March 30.

The Mexican Football Team will face Panama on the third day of the World Cup Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Twitter/ @miseleccionmx)

It is then that before the Americans everything can be defined. The risk of being left out for Mexico is a catastrophic scenario where it does not score points and that Panama and Costa Rica win three consecutive victories.

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club America), Rodolfo Cota (Leon Club), Jonathan Orozco (Club Tijuana) and Alfredo Talavera (Pumas).

Defenders: Jorge Sanchez (Club America), Johan Vazquez (Genoa FC), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey FC), Cesar Montes (Monterrey FC), Hector Moreno (Monterrey FC), Israel Reyes (Club Puebla), Nestor Araujo (Real Club Celta de Vigo) and Jesus Angulo (Tigers).

Midfielders: Edson Alvarez (Ajax), Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Carlos Rodriguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey FC), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey FC), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey FC), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven) and Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis Balompie).

Forwards: Henry Martin (Club America), Santiago Gimenez (Blue Cross), Uriel Antuna (Blue Cross), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Jesus Manuel Corona (Seville) and Raul Alonso Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

