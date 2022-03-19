watch goal peru sporting cristal vs carlos stein watch live league 1 date 7 when is the match schedules where and how to watch broadcast tv link thanks

Sporting Cristal vs Carlos Stein LIVE: the celestial team faces the 'Carlist' team this Sunday, March 20 for the 7th date of the Liga 1 Apertura Tournament and at the César Flores Marigorda stadium in Lambayeque. Here are all the details.

Sporting Cristal reaches the match with Carlos Stein after chaining four games without losing, with two wins and two draws. However, he was left with the taste of the last draw (2-2) against Academia Cantolao at the Alberto Gallardo stadium after winning 2-0 until 83 minutes. In addition, the other draw was also at home against Melgar (2-2). That way he stopped scoring four points at home.

Sporting Cristal has already rested its corresponding date in Liga 1. He played five games and won two wins, two draws and one defeat to accumulate eight points and place 8th on the Apertura Tournament standings. For the time being, the celestial team maintains a difference of seven points compared to the leader Alianza Atlético de Sullana.

Carlos Stein leads to the match with Sporting Cristal with the need to score points to get out of the bottom of the table. The northern team scored four points as a result of a draw against ADT in the debut and their only triumph against Universitario de Deportes at home in Lambayeque. In their last match, they lost 1-0 to Carlos A. Mannucci in Trujillo.

Coach Roberto Mosquera will have to reassemble his starting team due to the forced absences of Christofer Gonzales, Horacio Calcaterra, Yoshimar Yotún and Jhilmar Lora, absent due to being called to the Peruvian national team to play the matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

The celeste DT presented two new features on the roster of the squad that traveled to Lambayeque for the duel with Carlos Stein: Ecuadorian Juan Sánchez and Benjamín Villalta. On the other hand, in the line of midfielders Martín Távara the starting team would return and the attack would be with Irven Ávila and Percy Liza. Forward John Jairo Mosquera will not participate in the match because he is still recovering from injury.

“We have worked to ensure that everyone takes responsibility for being incumbent. I think we are ready to play a good game, we need to add on a visit since we have scored four points at home, so we must win to regain ground and the points we have lost at home”, said celestial strategist Roberto Mosquera in reference to the match Sporting Cristal vs Carlos Stein in in conference of the press.

Carlos Stein coach Jahir Butrón will not be able to count on one of his reference players in the defense. Ecuadorian defender Jhonny Mena is suspended due to yellow cards and Pedro Requena would be his replacement.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS SPORTING CRISTAL VS CARLOS STEIN

Sporting Cristal: Duarte, Madrid, Chavez, Merlo, Loyola, Sosa, Castillo, Tavara, Grimaldo, Avila and Liza.

Carlos Stein: Goyoneche, Requena, Salas, Rabanal, Mesones, Molina, Atoche, Ramos, Takeuchi, Palaces and Laws

SPORTING CRISTAL VS CARLOS STEIN MATCH SCHEDULE

- Peru/1:00 p.m.

- Mexico/12:00 m.

- United States (Miami)/1:00 p.m.

- Colombia / 1:00 p.m.

- Ecuador / 1:00 p.m.

- Venezuela/1:00 p.m.

- Bolivia / 2:00 p.m.

- Paraguay / 3:00 p.m.

- Uruguay / 3:00 p.m.

- Chile / 3:00 p.m.

- Argentina / 3:00 p.m.

- Brasil / 3:00 p.m.

- Spain/7:00 p.m.

LAST MATCHES SPORTING CRISTAL VS CARLOS STEIN

30/10/20 Sporting Cristal 1-0 Carlos Stein

07/03/20 Sporting Cristal 0-1 Carlos Stein

