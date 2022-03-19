Verstappen dominated last trial; Checo, third; Sainz fifth and Alonso, on the 16th

Sports writing, 19 Mar Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the last Formula One world champion, set Saturday the fastest time in the third and final free training session for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of the World Cup, held at the Sakhir circuit; in which his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez scored the third time trial; and Spaniards Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) the fifth and sixteenth, respectively. In the best of his 14 laps, the young Dutch star covered the 5,412 metres of the Bahraini track, with the soft tire, in one minute, 32 seconds and 544 thousandths, only 96 less than Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and with 247 on 'Checo', who completed 19 laps and set the third time of the last trial. The Madrilenian Sainz, who repeated the layout of the track outside Manama 19 times, turned in 1:33 .053 and stayed - like the previous ones, with a soft tire - half a second behind Verstappen. The double Asturian world champion, who gave fourteen laps in this unimportant last trial - during the day, unlike the qualifying and the race, which will be played at night and with artificial light - set his time with the middle compound and invested two seconds and 84 thousandths more than the new idol of the Netherlands. The Englishman Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), a seven-time world champion who had to settle for the runner-up last year, scored the sixth time of the last freestyle in Sakhir, 577 thousandths behind the driver who dethroned him. His new partner, his compatriot George Russell, was fourth, 391 thousandths behind Verstappen, in a training that ended with 22 degrees Celsius ambient and 34 degrees Celsius on the asphalt. The qualifying session, which will order the starting grid of this Sunday's race - scheduled for 57 laps, to complete a course of 308.2 kilometers - will be held from six in the afternoon (four in the afternoon in Spanish mainland time: 15:00 GMT). CHIEF arh