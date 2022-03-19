Uruguay records 1,863 new cases of covid-19 and seven deaths

Montevideo, 18 Mar Uruguay recorded this Friday 1,863 new infections of covid-19 on a day in which seven people with a diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus died, according to the daily report of the National Emergency System (Sinae). Of the 12,220 analyses that were carried out during the day, 1,863 showed positive results, so Uruguay reached a cumulative number of 872,938 cases since the declaration of a health emergency in the South American country due to the appearance of the first cases on March 13, 2020. Of this total, 10,196 are people who are suffering from the disease and 52 of them are in intensive care centers (CTI). On the other hand, on this day there were seven fatalities, so the total number of deaths from covid-19 increased to 7,127. Uruguay is facing its second wave of covid-19 after the arrival of the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was detected in December, which increased the number of infections and deaths from the disease. Regarding vaccination, according to the web monitor developed by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) until 19.22 hours (22.22 GMT) this Friday 2,825,439 people (79.75% of the population) completed their immunization schedule of the Chinese pharmaceutical companies Sinovac, Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca and American Pfizer with two doses. In addition, 142,970 people were inoculated with the first dose alone, while 2,125,675 received a booster dose.