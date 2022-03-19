Ucayali: NPP captured and destroyed a Bolivian narcoplane on clandestine airstrip

This Saturday, March 19, the Peruvian National Police (PNP) captured a plane from Bolivia that was used to transport drugs. The vehicle had been abandoned on a clandestine airstrip built in the district of Curimana, in the province of Padre Abad, Ucayali region.

The police located the ship thanks to extensive intelligence work carried out by the Special Investigations Division (Divinesp) and the Special Investigations Department (Depinesp) of Dirandro de Pucallpa.

But the aerial vehicle was not completely abandoned. There was a group of armed people guarding the place, who, when they noticed the presence of the PNP agents, escaped taking advantage of the thick forest. They fled with the help of two boats with engines called 'small-small'. It was reported that they could be members of a criminal organization dedicated to drug trafficking.

Law enforcement took control of the site and found that the plane was a Cessna model, registered CP-1832. In addition, it was detailed that he had faults in the propeller and front landing gear that could not be repaired. Therefore, they proceeded to destroy it.

USED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING

Thanks to intelligence, the PNP learned that this ship could have been used to collect around 350 kilos of drugs belonging to a drug trafficking mafia operating in the area. In addition, it could have been used to move the drug abroad.

The intervention was supported by troops from the Division for Maneuvering Against Illicit Drug Trafficking (Divmctid) and the Police Aviation Directorate (Diravpol) of Pucallpa. The provincial prosecutor of the Second Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Drug Trafficking Crimes, Getulio Fausto Córdova Cuellar, also participated.

