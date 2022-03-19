Two lions and two Ukrainian tigers, refugees in the Netherlands

Two lions and two “severely traumatized” and malnourished tigers arrived on Saturday at a shelter in the north of the Netherlands, confirmed the organization that picked them up at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

“These are two male lions aged 3 and a half years old and 1 and a half years old, respectively, a 6-month-old male tiger and a 5-year-old tiger,” the association “Stichting Leeuw” (lion foundation), which recovered the felines on Friday night, said on Facebook.

The animals are “severely traumatized” and malnourished, the organization's director Robert Kruijff told AFP, who estimates that they might not have been fed for a week or two.

The four cats made a “long” trip before arriving in Poland on a bus full of Ukrainian animals, he said.

The director does not know where they came from in Ukraine, nor how the journey through the war-torn country developed.

The tigress is, according to the organization, in worse shape. “It is not known if it will survive,” Kruijff deplored.

The four refugees must be quarantined for a month at the organization's shelter in the city of Anna Paulowna, in the north of the Netherlands.

Their final destination is a reserve in South Africa, but they will first have to regain strength, which could last a year or two, Kruijff estimates.

The transfer of animals was organized by the Poznan Zoo, located in western Poland, he stressed.

Six lions, tigers and other cats evacuated from Ukraine were also received in early March in animal shelters in Spain and Belgium after a dangerous truck ride, during which the vehicle was found in front of Russian tanks and had to avoid bombed areas, according to the associations that picked them up.

