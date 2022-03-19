Timorese go to the polls to elect the future president

Bangkok, 19 Mar Some 860,000 Timorese are called to the polls this Saturday to elect the future president in the elections with the highest number of candidates held to date in this small and young nation. The polling stations opened at 07:00 (22.00 GMT on Friday) and since then have registered a “high influx” of voters, European MP Domènec Ruiz Devesa, head of the European Union Electoral Observation Mission Timor-Leste 2022, told Efe. “Schools have opened normally. We have not received any reports of complaints or protests. They are well-organized elections, with the right material and personnel,” said the Spanish politician, who leads this mission with 20 teams deployed and who will visit 150 schools during the day. The veteran politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner José Ramos-Horta and the current president, Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres, leave as the candidates with the most options to occupy this position over the next five years with fewer prerogatives than the prime minister, but who can veto laws and elect the head of government. In addition to these two candidates, 14 other candidates are also running, including four women and several fledgling student leaders. The elections are marked by the youth vote, almost 20% will cast the vote for the first time, which, according to analysts, could end the hegemony of these influential figures who played an important role in resisting the brutal Indonesian occupation, between 1975 and 1999. The youngest nation in Asia, which gained independence in 2002 after a brief period of administration by the United Nations, is also one of the best democracies in Southeast Asia, behind only Malaysia in The Economist Intelligence Unit's democracy index. East Timor, which will celebrate 20 years of independence on 20 May, faces high levels of poverty and a worrying rate of youth unemployment, compounded by the negative economic effects of the pandemic. EU observers have participated in all electoral cycles since 2002. Ruiz Devesa highlights the “strength” and “progress”, since independence, of this “young and vibrant democracy in a part of the world where the model we share is not lavished.” The polling stations will close at 15.00 (5.00 GMT) and it is expected that this evening or Sunday the first results will begin to be released, which will not be official until next week. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the ballots, a second round will be held on April 19 between the two candidates with the highest number of votes.