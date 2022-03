This is the price of gasoline in Mexico for March 19

Before filling up your car's tank, check the prices of gasoline and diesel in Mexico on March 19. Remember that the cost of fuels varies daily, so it's important to keep up to date on their value.

: 21,329 pesos: 23,264 pesos: 22,774 pesos

Prices reported by permit holders online in accordance with the obligation established in the Agreement No. A/041/2018 of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

The cost of fuels can vary in Mexico due to a variety of factors such as reference costs, taxes and logistics.

The reference cost is based on international oil prices, since oil is quoted in dollars globally, so the average value of gasoline is modified with respect to the exchange rate of the dollar and the peso.

In Mexico, a tax is also paid on fuel consumed, called the Federal Excise Tax on Production and Services (IEPS), which is determined by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and affects the price of fuel.

Costs may also change for logistical reasons, i.e. transport and storage, if fuel prices rise when transporting oil and refined gasoline in pipes or by ship, costs will increase.

Other factors that influence fuel prices are given by geographical location.

Know the price of gasoline by season

To check the price of gasoline per station, you can visit the following website of the Government of Mexico.

The Federal Consumer Procurator's Office (Profeco) also makes a site available to the user in order to provide up-to-date information on the service stations that sell gasoline and diesel at the highest and lowest prices in the country.

The page of the Profeco is called "Who is who in gasoline “, which is built on the reports of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) on the retail sale of gasoline and diesel. To access it, you can click on the following link.

Profeco also offers users the Litro X Llitro App, available on iOS and Android, where you can compare prices at nearby gas stations, as well as file complaints and complaints.

CONTINUE READING:

MORE GAS PRICES

MORE NEWS