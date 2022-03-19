Stephanie Cayo confuses Peruvian slang in Netflix video and annoys fans: “Avocado is someone boring”

This Friday, March 18, “Until we meet again”, the first Peruvian film produced by Netflix, was released. Peruvian actress Stephanie Cayo, who shares the leading role with Maxi Iglesias, was part of a promotional video for the streaming giant. However, criticism was not long in coming due to unfortunate confusion. This is what happened.

The member of the Cayo family appeared in a TikTok clip on Netflix Latin America, where she is heard encouraging users to learn a little more about the dialect that is usually used in our country. “Hey little pussy! I'm Stephanie Cayo and Netflix speaks Peruvian too, pe'. These are some phrases so that when they go to my country they can imitate them,” says the national artist.

Stephanie successfully explained the meaning of the expression “Asu mare!” , indicating that this Peruvian slang is used when “something surprises you very much”. However, he did not suffer the same fate when he had to interpret the word “avocado”, a fruit that is popularly known in other countries as “avocado” and which is widely used as a complement in national dishes.

“Avocado is avocado, but we also call avocado to someone who is bored. So, we say 'hey, don't be avocado, well, 'or 'don't make avocados on your head, calm down, relax,'” he said. After that, he explained the meaning of other phrases such as “already” and “al toque”.

USERS QUESTION IT

Netizens did not hesitate to criticize Stephanie Cayo for incorrectly defining the meaning of “avocado”. For many, this word refers to the embarrassment that someone may feel due to a certain embarrassing or uncomfortable situation. Others said that it is also related to being “worried”.

“Like when you pretend you have a street”, “That I know avocado is like saying shame”, “Someone can explain to the Cayo what those phrases really mean”, “This video is well avocado”, were some comments on the platform.

Reaction from users to Stephanie Cayo's video. (Photo: TikTok Capture)

Reaction from users to Stephanie Cayo's video. (Photo: TikTok Capture)

But this is not the first time Stephanie has received criticism. The national actress has faced tough questions in recent weeks for being the protagonist principal of “Until we meet again”, a film that tells the love story of a backpacker with a Spanish businessman (Maxi Iglesias).

Netizens questioned the film directed by Bruno Ascenzo for hiring a blonde actress, with a white complexion and blue eyes; and not one with Andean features, considering that the story takes place in Cusco. The controversy was stoked when Vogue Mexico magazine called her an “Andean actress”, generating all kinds of comments on Twitter.

RESPONDS TO CRITICISMS FOR “ANDEAN ACTRESS”

Due to the strong criticism she received on Twitter, the actress decided to speak out on her platform to make it clear that “Until we meet again” does not seek to represent Andean women, much less to have them as a reference for the inhabitants of Cusco.

“I don't represent an Andean woman. But I was born here. 'Until we meet again' is not a film that seeks to represent Andean women. It is a romantic story of two boys who meet in our beautiful Peru and have an unforgettable journey,” wrote the national artist.

Likewise, Cayo dared to recommend to his followers to focus on working for their dreams rather than trying to “destroy” that of others. “I give you some advice... I didn't get ahead talking badly about others. I was very busy working on what I like (since I was 9 years old). I don't have braids or big teeth anymore, but I'm the same girl with 'impossible' dreams. I am very proud of this film.”

Stephanie Cayo responds to her detractors. (Photo: Twitter)

Stephanie Cayo responds to her detractors. (Photo: Twitter)

KEEP READING: