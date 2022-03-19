Serdar Berdimuhammedov takes over as new president of Turkmenistan

Moscow, 19 Mar Turkmenistan's president-elect Serdar Berdimhammedov, son of former president Gurbanguli Berdimhammedov, assumed leadership of the Central Asian nation this Saturday, in a solemn ceremony in Ashgabat, according to local media. “Today, in the capital of Turkmenistan, in the Rujiet Palace (Spirituality) the solemn ceremony of the investiture of the new president of our country took place,” said the local agency TDKH. In turn, the website turkmenportal indicated that members of the Government, the Security Council of the country and representatives of the diplomatic corps, among other guests, were present at the event. The new leader of the Central Asian republic was sworn in with one hand in the Constitution, promising to “strictly follow” its clauses and other laws of the country. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Turkmenistan reported last Tuesday that Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister Serdar Berdimuhammedov, candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, had been “recognized elected president” of the former Soviet republic. Berdimuhammedov, 40, won 72.97 per cent of the vote in the early presidential elections held last Saturday. In second place was the vice-rector of the State University of Physical Culture and Sport of Turkmenistan, Jidir Nunnaev, with 11.09 per cent of the vote, and in third place, the deputy head of the region of Mary, Agayan Bekmiradov, with 7.22 per cent. Nine candidates had run for the post of president. The presidential elections were to be held in 2024, but a month ago Serdar Berdimuhammedov's father, elected in 2017 for seven years, announced the holding of early elections in Turkmenistan, which he justified with his desire to “make way for young people.” mos/amg