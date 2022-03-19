Sakkari breaks the dream of Badosa's double in Indian Wells

David Villafranca Indian Wells (USA), 18 Mar Paula Badosa's idyll with Indian Wells ended this Friday. The Greek Maria Sakkari defeated the reigning champion in the semifinals and thus broke the dream of the Spanish tennis player, who aspired to a historic double in the Californian desert tournament. On a very difficult night for Badosa and in which he was not at all comfortable on the track, Sakkari, sixth in the WTA ranking, won 6-2, 4-6 and 6-1 in one hour and 48 minutes. In this way, Martina Navratilova will continue for now as the only one to win twice in a row at Indian Wells (1990 and 1991). Sakkari will face Poland's Iga Swiatek, fourth in the world ranking and who today beat Romanian Simona Halep 7-6 (6) and 6-4 in one hour and 49 minutes Badosa, seventh in the WTA standings, had passed the reel until today showing enormous strength with his serve and his play from the bottom. But those two weapons failed him in the run-up to the final, as Badosa was entangled with 7 double faults, won only 56% of his points with first serve and suffered against a very powerful and aggressive right wing of the Greek. More solid in most of the match, Sakkari was also the first tennis player in the tournament to match Badosa's physical deployment and perseverance, two of her hallmarks. With this defeat of Badosa, the Spanish tennis options in this Masters 1000 now go through the men's draw, where Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other for a place in Sunday's final on Saturday. SAKKARI DOMINATES The match began with turbulence: Sakkari lost her serve after a lucky blow in Badosa's film, while the Spaniard also conceded a “break” with a blank game from the Greek to the rest (1-1). Sakkari soon recovered with his very dangerous right, but Badosa was still very cold. Unlike other matches where from start to finish it was a rock, Badosa had a lot of trouble getting his first serve, committed 3 double faults in his first two turns on serve and delivered a new “break” in a worrying start (3-1). Badosa had a 15-40 to return to the match, but Sakkari, with great determination and determination, solved that problem to continue to lead (4-1). Badosa was looking for sensations but his steadiness in the service did not appear. On the other hand, Sakkari was very attached to the duel, raising her fist with every point won, and she collected fabulous remains with rights and setbacks to the line that baffled Badosa. Sakkari dominated the match with fantastic power from the back of the court and moved a Badosa who tried everything and looked at her team with her arms in a jar looking for solutions. He didn't find them in a first set that Sakkari took with a new “break” and amazing authority (6-2 in 35 minutes). UPS AND DOWNS TO THE END Badosa had not lost a set in the entire tournament, so the reaction was to regain his reliability in the serve, something he achieved at the start of the second set (1-1). With that spark, Badosa seemed to wake up, who began to shoot harder, who now did play Sakkari for the longest rallies and who reengaged in the duel with anger breaking the serve with a blank game (1-2). The match ran between ups and downs. Badosa lost his service again, with a right hand from Sakkari that was a real torment and another double fault that made him desperate, but he then managed another “break” to continue ahead (2-3). He finally consolidated that break at its best until then (2-4) and, compensating with suffering and gnashing of teeth for his lack of success, Badosa placed himself on the verge of taking the second set against an increasingly failing Sakkari (3-5). Paradoxically, it was his serve and his right, very intermittent until then, that shone to give him the second set 4-6 after 42 minutes. Sakkari seemed touched but recovered with a huge cry after winning the serve in the first game of the final set. The meeting then moved by subtle changes of mood. Two unforced errors by Badosa made him lose the serve and gave wings to Sakkari (2-0), but the Spaniard, with a large parallel right, also broke the service to the Greek and took air (2-1). However, the wrecking right of Sakkari again gave him a new break (3-1) in which in the end it turned out to be the key game of the match. After many swings, Sakkari took refuge in the solidity of his serve and finally ended Badosa's dream in Indian Wells. CHIEF dvp/ics (photo)