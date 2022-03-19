Putin's other victims: “Russia treats its own soldiers like pieces of meat, letting them rot”

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB The body of a soldier, without insignia, who the Ukrainian military claim is a Russian army serviceman killed in fighting, lies on a road outside the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maksim Levin

“Russia treats its own soldiers like pieces of meat, leaving them to rot,” says in a video for the American network CBS a soldier nicknamed “ghost”. Behind him, a dozen bodies of Russian fighters are piled up in a refrigerator truck.

The journalist of the prestigious signal, Chris Livesay, is tough and honest: “In Vladimir Putin's war of disinformation, his own soldiers are victims.”

It is that in its utterly oiled propaganda machine, Moscow does not talk about invasion and hides Ukrainian resistance. In that lie, he also conceals the alarming number of casualties within his troops, most of them young conscripts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that almost 14,400 Russian personnel have died in invaded territory as of this Saturday. Russia does not provide information, so it is very difficult to compare the data.

In addition, according to Ukrainian details, Putin's forces also lost 95 aircraft, 115 helicopters, 1,470 armored vehicles, 213 artillery pieces and other equipment of the Russian Armed Forces since the invasion.

US intelligence agencies estimate that more than 7,000 Russian soldiers have died in the three weeks that have elapsed since the invasion of Ukraine , a figure that exceeds the number of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to The New York Times.

The casualties will have negative implications for the effectiveness of Russian troops, including those fighting with tanks, US officials told The New York Times.

Pentagon officials told the newspaper that, when 10% of the members of a military unit die or are injured, that unit is no longer able to carry out combat actions.

A few days ago, Infobae told how the soldiers' mothers could become one of Putin's worst nightmares.

The official version - the one supported by the Russian government and amplifying the media network that supports the increasingly devalued word of the Kremlin - says that only professionals participate in what Russia has called the “special operation” in Ukraine. However, the families of conscripts, those who perform compulsory military service or who participate in practices in some of the security forces, do not say the same thing and in the absence of information from the authorities about the fate of their boys, they fear for them. For the parents of these inexperienced 18- or 20-year-old boys, who barely have a couple of months of training at best, there is no “special operation” but a war to which the Russian authorities secretly took their children ; a war they are not prepared for and in which are used - they shout in the midst of their despair - as “cannon fodder”.

During a briefing by the US Pentagon, a few days ago it was suggested that a significant number of Russians fighting in Ukraine are conscripts, and that could explain their inexperience and lack of knowledge about what they are supposed to do.

Russian laws prohibit conscripts from participating in the fighting. According to lawyer Alexander Latynin, by law, if a conscript voluntarily wants to go to war by contract, he can do so but he must have at least three months of training or one month, depending on his educational level. However, in practice, soldiers were forced by coercive methods to sign contracts, their relatives say.

