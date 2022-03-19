Pope Francis visited Ukrainian children who fled the Russian invasion and are recovering in a hospital in Rome

Pope Francis visits Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital to thank for caring for Ukrainian children, who fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Rome, Italy, March 19, 2022. Since the beginning of the conflict, the hospital has taken care of about 50 Ukrainian children. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

On Saturday, Pope Francis visited the children who have arrived in Italy from Ukraine fleeing the invasion of Russia in recent days and are being hospitalized in the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, managed by the Vatican.

At around 4pm, Francis visited the plant by surprise where the hospitalized children who have arrived from Ukraine are located, many of them cancer patients, but also some children who have been injured by the Russian bombings.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the hospital has cared for some 50 Ukrainian children (Vatican Media/Reuters)

According to information from the Vatican, there are currently 19 Ukrainian children between the headquarters in Rome and the hospital headquarters in the town of Palidoro, on the outskirts of the capital, while those who have arrived since the beginning of the war are about 50.

“The pope stopped in the halls and visited all the children present, before returning to the Vatican,” the Holy See reported.

The photos sent by the Vatican press office show the Pontiff, accompanied by the president of Bambino Gesù, Mariella Enoch, who caresses a girl named Lydia aged about 8 with a bandaged head (Vatican Media/Reuters)

Francis had remembered the Ukrainian children admitted to the so-called “pope's hospital” during today's audience with the organizers and children of the Antonian Choir and had asked to pray for them.

“Let us pray for them... the children of 'Bambino Gesu' wounded by the war,” the pontiff said early on Saturday as he addressed the children's choir. “It's a difficult time. We, here in Rome, will help them improve,” he said.

The pope came to know the Ukrainian children who are currently admitted to the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome (Vatican Media/Reuters)

This week, the pontiff also sent a message thanking him “for service, charity, love for wounded Ukrainian children”.

Among those admitted, there are four girls who arrived with a volunteer association and who suffered serious war injuries. Two of them have suffered upper limb amputation and the other two girls have quite severe craniofacial trauma, Professor Mario Zama, chief of Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery at the hospital, told the Vatican media.

A smiling 85-year-old Francisco held out his hand to the children as he walked through the wards of the Bambino Gesù hospital (Vatican Media/Reuters)

The structure that everyone knows as the 'Pope's hospital' has offered to take in Ukrainian children with various pathologies escaping the horror of conflict. This pediatric center accumulates experience in the treatment of children with cancer from Ukraine, where there is a high incidence largely linked to the Chernobyl tragedy.

“This is the diplomacy of mercy. We have always welcomed children from war zones,” said the president of the Bambino Gesù, Mariella Enoc, in statements to the Italian media.

At this time, nearly 3.2 million people have crossed borders to flee Ukraine, according to the latest UN data.

With information from EFE

