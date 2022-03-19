Opposition leaders discussed terrorism with Israel's deputy prime minister Gideon Sa'ar

On a visit to Argentina, Israel's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Gideon Sa'ar, has already held several meetings with political leaders on the 30th anniversary of the attack on the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires. Yesterday it was the turn of two of the main leaders of Juntos por Cambio : the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, and the head of the Civic Coalition and national deputy, Maximiliano Ferraro.

At the beginning of the meeting, the leaders of the opposition and the delegation that traveled from Tel Aviv agreed that “the importance of continuing to work so that those responsible for the attack on the Israeli diplomatic headquarters three decades ago are brought to justice, and thus bring peace to the victims, their families and the survivors”, it was reported in a statement.

The fight against terrorism was one of the main topics discussed at the meeting . The conversation focused on the attacks committed in Buenos Aires in 1992 and 1994, in which Hezbollah and Iran are accused of their intellectual authorship, the death of prosecutor Alberto Nisman and the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In addition, they discussed security on the northern Argentine border and its importance “mainly in those points where there is activity linked to Hezbollah, and emphasized the central role that cooperation in international arenas plays in promoting the fight against terrorism.”

Maximiliano Ferraro, President of the Civic Coalition

“The world needs justice and peace. On that I agreed with the Israeli Deputy Prime Minister, @gidonsaar, in a deep talk about events that marked us, such as the attacks on the Israeli Embassy and AMIA, the assassination of Nisman and the Memorandum with Iran. We demand answers!” , published Patricia Bullrich on social media.

“We talked about 4 wounds we shared: the terrorist attacks at the Embassy and AMIA, the memorandum with Iran and the assassination of Nisman. We are united by pains that we do not forget, but also ties friendship and cooperation,” Maximiliano Ferraro commented in turn on his personal Twitter account.

Another issue they discussed was the war between Ukraine and Russia. The parties shared their concern about the situation in Ukrainian civil society since the Russian invasion and the effects of the war.

The meeting was attended by the other members of the delegation, the Director General for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Jonathan Peled and the Israeli Ambassador to Argentina, Galit Ronen. In recent days, the envoys of the entourage government maintained an intense agenda of activities for the 30th anniversary of the attack on the diplomatic mission reporting to Tel Aviv.

Among those commitments, Gideon Sa'ar met with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, who pointed out to him the importance of keeping the terrorist organization on the red list. At that meeting were presidents of ruling and opposition blocs, such as Germán Martínez of the Frente de Todos, Alejandro “Topo” Rodriguez of the Federal Interblock, Karina Banfi of the UCR and Juan Manuel López of the Civic Coalition.

The official delegation of the State of Israel also participated in an honorary reception organized by the president of the Argentine Israeli Chamber of Commerce (CCAI), Mario Montoto, as part of the events of the 30th anniversary of the attack on the embassy.

The judicial case that seeks to clarify the attack falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Justice, since it is an attack on a foreign diplomatic headquarters.

Gideon Sa'ar at the meeting with opposition leaders

