Millionaires reaches historic streak after defeating Once Caldas

The team led by Alberto Gamero is getting one of its best streaks in recent years. Recently, the blues won 1-0 against Once Caldas de Manizales, in a match played for the eleventh round of the local tournament. The compromise took place at El Campín Stadium and after 62 minutes of play, Daniel Ruíz, from the penalty spot, scored the goal with which the ambassadors won.

There was quite a lot of expectation around this match, especially since the defeat of the albiazul to Fluminense, due to the qualification to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. The ambassadors have been leading the tournament and can't afford to lose points. Atlético Nacional follows them closely, placed in second place in the table. The game was not particularly eye-catching and there were few options generated by both teams. However, the blue team dominated the most, although in several passages the whites prevailed and took control.

In the first part of the meeting, Millonarios presented difficulty in generating a game. David Silva's absence was notorious. They opted, then, for medium distance shots. It was Eduardo Sosa and Larry Vasquez who were the first to try from the outside. On both occasions, goalkeeper Gerardo Ortiz, from the rival team, responded correctly.

From 15 minutes onwards, Once Caldas settled in. They generated danger twice with very similar plays. Edge by the band, go back and finish. The aim of Mendez Garcia and Marcelino Carreazo were not in tune, luckily for those in the capital. At 30 minutes and from then on, there was little play. The referee had a poor handling of the match in the first half.

In the second half, due to the lack of mobility, striker Diego Herazo, from a disputed performance, was replaced by Jader Valencia. Millionarios did not manage to break the resistance of the Manizales team until after 60 minutes. At which point Ruíz, the number 10 of the home team, receives the ball inside the area, hooks inward and is knocked down by an opponent. The referee pointed to the maximum penalty and although it was evident the VAR reconfirmed it. It was the same 10 who executed the prison. Left-handed to the middle of the goal and goal.

The coach of the white team, Diego Corredor, immediately rushed up with the changes. Robert Mejia and Juan David Rodriguez entered. However, Millos continued to dominate. In the 70th minute, Andrés Llinas and Andrés Murillo had to be replaced. Both players manifested physical ailments. Celis came out a few minutes later. José Cuenú entered as central defender, Ricardo Rosales came in to play as a winger and Edgar Guerra was ahead, over the band.

At minute 81, another option for Millionarios almost ended up sentencing the match. Sosa started a counterattack that opened in the left sector with Ruíz, who with a subtle touch enabled Valencia and narrowly reached the second goal. The striker finished without precision. Shortly after, after a very well-executed cross from the left, Vasquez heads and the ball goes over the goal.

During the last ten minutes, the blue 10 began its show. A series of gambettes, filtered passes, and tenure frequencies narrowly get El Campin to fall. At minute 89, the juvenile invents a fantastic play for the left sector and releases a 30-meter left-handed shot that crashes into the stick. Shocked shout of goal for the fans. The referee whistles the end of the match and Millos gets the 3 points.

Not only was it the victory, the ambassadors remain leaders of the championship, with 26 points, extending their undefeated goal streak and more straight wins. They have the least defeated valley of the 20 clubs in the Colombian first division, and they are the best visiting team in the entire tournament. In addition, they recorded with this victory a new record for the club's history, the highest number of consecutive wins so far in the short tournaments, which are already 20 years old. The blues already have seven straight victories against Unión Magdalena, Deportivo Cali, Aguilas Doradas, Jaguares, Cortuluá, Independiente Santa Fe and, now, Once Caldas.

The challenge for the team, in the coming years, is to maintain that good streak and ensure their ranking. Deportivo Independiente Medellín will be its next rival, one of the best teams in the current tournament, and the match will take place on March 23, at 20:15, at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.





