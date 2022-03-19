Miguel Araujo on Peru vs Uruguay: “We made history in other countries, let's hope this is no exception”

Miguel Araujo spoke from the Netherlands and referred to the South American Qualifying matches leading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The central defender, who will play this Saturday defending FC Emmen and then traveling to Peru to join the training sessions of the Peruvian national team, referred to the vital commitment to Uruguay, where he hopes to make history as on other occasions.

“Like all Peruvians, we want to go directly to the world championship. I think that with the effort and commitment of the eleven who will go on the court and those who will enter, we are going to get a good result, but first we have to get psyched and focused. We have already made history in other countries where we had not won, we did it and hopefully this time is not the exception,” he commented on Radio Ovación.

In addition, he referred to the contribution of the foreign national teams and said that he sees the two matches as finals. “The sensations are hard, because it will be two finals as were all the matches of these qualifiers. Now those of us who play outside will join the national team to get fit and be able to get into these two matches that we will play them as real finals.”