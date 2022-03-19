Marc Márquez warns of his rhythm with the wet track

Lombok (Indonesia), 19 Mar Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) warned rivals of his pace during the third round of free practice of the Indonesian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Mandalika circuit, where he was the fastest and also the one who took the most laps, twenty-one. The strategy changed dramatically compared to the first day, when many riders were seen taking it easy, and practically all MotoGP riders jumped in unison on the track with the clear objective of making as many laps as possible in rainy conditions. The objective of this strategy was none other than to work as hard as possible on the best possible set-up for Sunday's race, which many weather forecasts predict to be identical to those on Saturday and despite the fact that many of them will have to go through the first qualification to try to be as far ahead as possible in the training of output, decisive for achieving a good final result. With that situation and approach, the first leader was again the Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1), who on Friday had been the fastest, but his “status” was short-lived as the Australian Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP21), a true specialist in these conditions, “settled” at the top of the time table with a record of 1:37 .860, a “chrono” that was two seconds faster than that of the Frenchman. The Spaniard Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) was one of the first to try out with already used dry asphalt tires, in a clear attempt to improve Friday's records and although he was the leader of this third round of free tests, his time was still five and a half seconds behind the best times. At that time, with a quarter of an hour ahead of training, both Marc Márquez and Jack Miller began to scratch tenths on the fastest lap of the session, along with Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM RC 16) and they were joined by other drivers in the final leg of the session. Once again, Fabio Quartararo once again had problems with the electronics of his motorcycle that forced him to enter his workshop while on the track the Repsol Honda rider returned to the fastest lap of the session, a clear reference of what the pace of the eight-time world champion in a race under these conditions may be, despite seeing forced to go through the first classification. Marquez clearly dominated the session, ahead of Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia (Ducati Desmosedici GP21) and his compatriots Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, both on Yamaha YZR M 1 tracks, with Spaniards Alex Rins (Suzuki GSX RR) and Pol Espargaró (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) behind them. A curious novelty to see was the award of Race Management that all MotoGP riders would practice at the time of the start directly on the starting formation and many of them tried to do so from positions that were outside the line of line during the race, to see what the degree of dirt and lack was. of adherence at those points. There was the possibility that they would try it up to two times, but that was not the case for riders like Marc Márquez himself or “Pecco” Bagnaia, while Fabio Quartararo did try it and, this second time he did so from the “pole position”, a first place that is the one he occupies in the overall MotoGP free practice count.