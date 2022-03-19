Lille and Lens approach European positions

The teams from northern France shone on Saturday, after Lille won in Nantes (1-0) and Lens beat Clermont (3-1), in the 29th round of the French championship.

After being eliminated from the Champions League by Chelsea (2-1, 2-0 in the first leg) on Wednesday, Lille responded on the pitch and won the Beaujoire stadium, thanks to a goal by Amadou Onana (41st minute, 1-0).

After the expulsion of Timothy Weah in the 64th minute, Lille retreated, but kept the result and climbed to sixth place, four units from the podium and qualifying places to the Champions League.

Nantes, who were already defeated in Troyes (1-0) last week, drop to eighth place and seem to keep their heads focused on the upcoming French Cup final against Nice.

Lens (7th), which played against Clermont in a sky blue jersey and yellow pants, the colors of Ukraine, pursues Lille and remains two points behind their neighbor and rival.

Florian Sotoca was the protagonist of the match, after hiding behind the back of goalkeeper Ouparine Djoco, to appear when the goalkeeper rolled the ball. After stealing the ball, Sotoca managed to score almost without an angle and overtake his team just before the break (min. 45+3, 2-1).

The goal undermined the morale of Clermont (16th), which remains only one point above the play-off position for the stay.

— Results of matches from matchday 29 of the French football league 1 championship, and standings:

- Friday:

Saint-Etienne - Troyes 1 - 1

- Saturday:

Lens - Clermont 3 - 1

Nantes - Lille 0 - 1

(12h00 GMT) Monaco - Paris SG

(14h00 GMT) Angers - Brest

Burdeos - Montpellier

Rennes - Metz

(16h05 GMT) Reims - Lyon

(19h45 GMT) Marsella - Niza

Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Paris SG 65 28 20 5 3 59 24 35

2. Marsella 50 28 14 8 6 43 26 17

3. Nice 50 28 15 6 7 38 21 17

4. Rennes 49 28 15 4 9 57 27 30

5. Strasbourg 47 28 13 8 7 50 32 18

6. Lille 46 29 12 10 7 38 35 3

7. Lens 44 29 12 8 9 45 39 6

8. Nantes 42 29 12 6 11 36 31 5

9. Monaco 41 28 11 8 9 40 30 10

10. Lyon 41 28 11 9 8 40 37 3

11. Montpellier 38 28 11 5 12 41 40 1

12. Reims 35 28 8 11 9 32 31 1

13. Brest 35 28 9 8 11 36 42 -6

16. Clermont-Ferrand 28 29 7 7 15 28 51 -23

17. Lorient 27 28 6 9 13 24 43 -19

18. Saint Stephen 27 29 6 9 14 29 51 -22

19th Metz 23 28 4 11 13 25 46 -21

20. Burdeos 22 28 4 10 14 38 68 -30

