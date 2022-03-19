Lens wins in the French league while promoting peace

LENS, France (AP) — Lens changed its traditional “blood and gold” colors to the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on Saturday in their 3-1 victory over Clermont in the French league.

The Lens usually plays in red and yellow. The northern French club said the message was to promote peace after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The team's players wore yellow shorts and blue t-shirts with the word “Peace” written in six of the languages spoken in the club's dressing room. The hosts stadium was also decorated in the colors yellow and blue.

In the match, Lens recovered from losing for a while to win the win and place sixth in the standings.

Elbasan Rashani took the hosts by surprise to give Clermont the lead in the 8-minute period. Kevin Danso equalized the score through a corner kick and Florian Sotoca put Lens in front of the aggregate of the first half.

Massadio Haidara sealed the win after taking a rebound, after Jonathan Clauss' shot that hit the crossbar almost at game time.

Clauss was an important piece throughout the game and received a standing ovation when he left the field with a minute left, two days after he was first called up for the French national team.

Defending champion Lille traveled to Nantes on Saturday and is looking to bridge the gap with other contenders for tickets to the European leagues.