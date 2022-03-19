Leclerc wins first pole of the year and Sainz will finish third in Bahrain

Sports Writing, 19 Mar Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start first this Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix held at the Sakhir circuit and which opens the Formula One World Championship, where this Saturday he was the best in the qualifying session, ahead of his Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz who finished third. Leclerc, 24, achieved his tenth pole since racing in F1 by covering the 5,412 meters of the track on the outskirts of Manama - the capital of the country - in one minute, 30 seconds and 558 thousandths, 123 less than Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the last world champion, who will finish second; and who improved by only six thousandths the time of Sainz, who will start from the second row, next to the other Red Bull, that of Mexican Sergio Pérez. The other Spaniard, the double Asturian world champion Fernando Alonso (Alpine), will start eighth, from the fourth row; and alongside Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas). Both will start behind sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and his former teammate Valtteri Bottas, now in Alfa Romeo, who will start from the third row. From the fifth, the first race of the Formula One World Championship - scheduled for 57 laps, to complete a course of 308.2 kilometers - the Englishman George Russell, the new Mercedes driver; and the French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) will face the first race of the Formula One World Championship. CHIEF arh/apa