Italy makes history in Wales

Writing sports, 19 Mar The Italian national team made history in Cardiff by beating Wales (21-22) and ending a streak of 36 consecutive losses, in the Six Nations rugby tournament. A final rehearsal by Edoardo Padovani (m.79) and Paolo Garbisi's transformation over time sealed the victory of the 'azzurri' team, which had not won since February 2015, when they beat Scotland in Murrayfield 19-22. The brand and the conversion were the reward for the good match played by the Italian team, which thwarted the comeback that the Welsh team had starred, whose performance in this edition of the tournament was more than disappointing, having achieved only one victory. The effort on all lines allowed Italy to lead on the scoreboard based on punishment strokes transformed by Paolo Garbisi. At halftime he left with a 7-12 advantage after a first period in which only a rehearsal by Owen Watkin saw an awakening of the locals. Two marks by Dewi Lake (m.52) and Josh Adams (m.69) seemed to confirm the reaction of Wales (21-15). This time Italy did not vanish, it resisted and in the final stages a combination between Angel Capuozzo and Padovani, together with Garbisi's shot, gave them a triumph for history. Despite the victory, Italy cannot avoid the last place with four points, three less than the Welsh team, which certifies a sad fifth place a year after being proclaimed champion.