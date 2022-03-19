Herro scores 26 points; Heat, leader of the East, beats Thunder

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro overcame a scare in which he appeared to suffer an ankle injury and ended up contributing 26 points on Friday, for the Eastern Conference leader Miami Heat to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder 120-108.

Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes. Bam Adebayo also contributed 19 points, scoring eight of 10 shots, while Kyle Lowry added 16 points.

Miami used a 16-2 attack in the final stages of the first half to take control of a match that was tied. The lead was even stretched to 29 units in the second half.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played despite an ankle pain and scored 26 points for an injury-decimated Thunder, who has lost eight games in a row and reached the mark of 50 defeats for the second consecutive season.

Tre Mann added 25 points.

The shock for Miami came in the middle of the third period, when Herro jumped and twisted his left ankle, falling on the foot of Isaiah Roby, Thunder's reserve. Herro even went to the infirmary to be checked but was able to continue.